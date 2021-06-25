Logan police searching for possible suspect after arson fire

LOGAN, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan police are searching for a person in connection with an arson fire.

“Around 3:30 a.m. on the morning of June 20 a grass fire started in the area of 600 E. Canyon Road,” said a Facebook post from Logan PD. “This fire was quickly spreading near homes and up the hill but was contained by Logan’s awesome firefighters!”

A review of surveillance cameras found the fire was intentionally started.

If you can help identify the person in the picture you are asked to contact Detective Mike Wursten at 435-716-9485 or call dispatch at 435-753-7555.