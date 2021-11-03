Logan police searching for suspects after window broken at Lee’s Marketplace

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan Police are seraching for three suspects after a window was broken at Lee’s Marketplace Sunday.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the store at 555 E. 1400 North, according to a Facebook post from Logan City Police Department. The store was closed at the time.

“Three individuals were driving this dark-colored Tesla Model 3 and are wanted for questioning,” the post says. “If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Parkinson at 435-232-7296.”