LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

“Need help identifying these two females!,” the Logan Police Facebook post says.

“On July 16, 2021 these two females entered Ulta Beauty and took nearly $1,400 worth of product. We are looking for help in identifying them.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Fowler at 435-716-9486.