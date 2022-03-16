Logan police: Suspect sought after woman assaulted in possible kidnapping attempt

LOGAN, Utah, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Logan City Police Department is looking for information after witnesses reported an apparent attempt to kidnap a woman Tuesday morning.

Dispatch was informed at 7:50 a.m., and officers responded to the scene, at 300 S. 150 West, Logan.

“The male was unsuccessful and drove off westbound from the incident location,” the LCPD statement says. “The suspect vehicle is described as a Honda Civic, gray in color. No license plate number was observed.”

The victim, a woman in her 30s, “was punched in the face after a brief struggle, but is otherwise in good physical condition,” the police statement says. “Medical personnel arrived and treated her for a contusion below her eye. She was not transported.”

The suspect was described as a man wearing black clothing and a face mask. His age, height, weight and ethnicity are unknown, the statement says.

Witnesses and the victim have been interviewed, and footage of the gray or silver car was obtained. The car is believed to be a 2005 to 2010 Honda Civic. No other identifying characteristics are known.

Officers ask that anyone who may have information about the suspect or the car to contact the LCPD at 435-753-7555.