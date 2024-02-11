Lone occupant found deceased after vehicle plunges 150-250 feet into Hurricane Overlook, burns

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The sole occupant was found deceased after a vehicle went off State Route 59 Sunday morning, dropped between 150 and 250 feet down the canyon, and burned.

The incident was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Emergency crews responded to SR-59 mile marker 21, a statement from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue says.

“The first arriving crews located a vehicle that had gone off the road near the Hurricane Overlook and down into a canyon, estimated between 150 to 250 feet down. The vehicle was on fire when crews arrived. Crews deployed approximately 600 feet of hose from the east side of 450 North to extinguish the fire.

“There was one occupant inside the vehicle who was deceased.”

Photo by Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue

The Hurricane City Police Department responded along with Engine 43, Medic 43, Medic 41-1, and Battalion 41.

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.