Lone Peak crews battle house fire caused by hoverboard that burst into flames

LONE PEAK, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lone Peak crews battled a house fire caused by a hoverboard that caught fire while charging Sunday.

“Lone Peak Fire District responded to reports of a house fire Sunday afternoon,” said a Facebook post. “Upon arrival, we found a hoverboard that had burst into flames while charging.”

The homeowners were able to take quick action with a fire extinguisher, the post said.

“This is another reminder that these types of devices should never be left alone while charging,” the post added. “This is not our first fire where a rechargeable device has been the cause, and we would encourage people to take the necessary precautions.”

No one was injured as a result of the fire.