Lone Peak fire crews rescue cat from balcony

HIGHLAND, Utah, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Lone Peak Fire District crews proved firefighters do, in fact, save cats that get stranded in high places.

In this case, it wasn’t a cat stuck in a tree, but one that wandered onto a neighbor’s balcony, and the owners were unable to retrieve it.

“Temperatures were dropping and the cat hadn’t eaten in some time, so we were happy to lend our assistance and make sure the cat got back home,” Lone Peak FD said Sunday in a Facebook post.

No doubt the tabby was happy to be warm and safe at home, too, after a “purr-fect” rescue.