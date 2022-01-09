Lone Peak Fire District assists woman who fell on ice

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Lone Peak Fire District and other agencies responded on Saturday after a woman fell on ice in American Fork Canyon, and needed transport to an ambulance.

“Today we responded up the canyon on an older gal that had fallen on the ice,” says a Lone Peak FD Facebook post. “People it’s SLICKERY out there!

“Utah County SAR was requested (which was VERY CONVENIENT because they were training in AF canyon anyways) so they can bring their crampons (spikes that hook to your shoes) to assist in bringing the patient down to the ambulance.

“Patient was transported to the hospital.”

No other details were released.