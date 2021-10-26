Lone Peak Fire District calls in DPS helicopter in mountain hiker rescue

LONE PEAK, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Lone Peak Fire District assisted a patient who was having a heart attack Saturday.

“Members of Lone Peak Fire District, Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue, and DPS (helicopter) rescued a patient off the mountain who was having a heart attack,” said a Facebook post from Lone Peak Fire District. “The patient had been hiking for awhile before experiencing chest pain and calling 911.”

Crews were able to hike to the patient and begin medical treatment.

“It was decided the best way to get the patient off the mountain was via helicopter,” the post said. “DPS extricated the patient and brought him down to the ambulance where he was transported to a cardiac center and received a stent.”

The post added: “We are grateful for the help of SAR and DPS and our best wishes are with the patient and their family.”