Lone Peak PD releases info about nurse’s murder arrest

HIGHLAND, Utah, March 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Lone Peak Police Department today released information on the death of Highland resident Kacee Terry and the arrest of licensed registered nurse Megan Randall Sundwall for investigation of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice, a first- and second-degree felony.

Police responded to Terry’s residence on Aug. 12, 2024, the news release says.

“The caller reported the female, Kacee Terry (38) had numerous health issues and that as she was breathing it sounded as though she was ‘drowning,’ Upon arrival, paramedics immediately started working to stabilize Kacee’s breathing and she was subsequently transported to the hospital where she eventually passed away on Aug. 15, 2024, roughly 72 hours after the initial call to 911.”

Arrest documents for Sunwald say that “while on scene one of the paramedics located a diabetic needle. Kacee is not diabetic. Kacee was transported to Mountain Point hospital in Lehi. Upon arrival, Kacee’s blood sugar level was at 14. A blood sugar level below 40 is considered life threatening.”

During the initial call, investigators from Lone Peak Police Department spoke with family members who were in the home, the LPPD release says.

“Family indicated that an acquaintance of Kacee’s, Meggan Randall Sundwall (47) was present during the initial call to 911 but had left prior to emergency responders arriving.

“In the room where Kacee was staying investigators found a diabetic needle at the foot of the bed. When questioned Kacee’s uncle indicated she was not diabetic. According to medical records when Kacee arrived at the hospital via ambulance her blood sugar level was at a critically low level. (It was) a condition from which she never recovered.”

Through investigation, it was reported that Terry “had a myriad of health issues,” the news release says.

“However, after speaking with doctors and physicians that had cared for Kacee, Lone Peak Police discovered that Kacee had never been diagnosed with the purported health issues. Kacee had been telling her family and friends that she had cancer for years.”

Sundwall’s arrest documents confirm that “the autopsy performed revealed no cancer and no health problems This was confirmed by a post-mortem autopsy.”

“Investigators soon learned that Meggan Sundwall believed she was the beneficiary of a substantial life insurance policy held by Kacee,” the Lone Peak police statement says. “Through an extensive investigation it was discovered that Meggan believed that Kacee was very sick. Investigators identified thousands of text messages between Kacee and Meggan discussing Kacee’s poor health and the planning of her death. They discuss the life insurance policy at great length with Meggan offering to pay the premiums.

“Through the course of several years it appears the Meggan had fallen into difficult financial circumstances. Through extensive investigation, records show that Meggan discussed multiple times how Kacee could end her life by the use of an excessive amount of insulin. It is believed that Meggan Randall Sundwall administered a lethal dose of insulin to Kacee Terry on Aug. 12, 2024 causing her death.”

Evidence showed that Sundwall believed she was the beneficiary of a $1.5 million life insurance policy held by Terry. An extensive text threat found on Terry’s phone, beginning in 2019, consists of more than 28,000 texts, arrest documents say.

“There are over four years of text messages detailing different ways Meggan would kill herself if she was Kacee, and of Meggan offering to ‘help’ Kacee die,” the affidavit says. “They also discuss Meggan’s money problems being solved by Kacee dying and Meggan receiving her life insurance payout.”

According to a forensic pathologist, the court documents say, “the only way for Kacee’s blood sugar to drop to 14 is through exogenous insulin, meaning insulin administered from outside the body. The stored history from a blood glucose monitor found on scene shows 19 readings in 10 hours on Aug. 12, 2024.”

Shortly before Sundwell arrived at Terry’s residence on her last day conscious, the affidavit says, Terry “sent Kacee a text message that reads, ‘Do you want to take some promethazine when I get there so that you are asleep when this is happening?'”