Lone Peak police searching for man after armed gas station robbery

LONE PEAK, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for a man after an armed robbery at Hart’s gas station in Highland on Sept. 13.

“He arrived on a white e-bike with what appears to be a basket on the front,” said a Facebook post from Lone Peak Police Department. “He threatened the employees with a knife and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise.”

The suspect, who possibly lives in the Alpine/Highland/Lehi/American Fork area is approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

Anyone who has information on the man or who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Atwood at 801-756-9800 or message the police department on Facebook.