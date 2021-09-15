Lone Peak police searching for person of interest after aggravated robbery

LONE PEAK, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Lone Peak police are searching for a person of interest after an aggravated robbery Monday evening.

“At approximately 9:15 p.m. an unknown male entered the Hart’s gas station in Highland, threatened the employees with a knife and left with an undisclosed amount of cash,” said a Facebook post from Lone Peak PD. “The male arrived on a white electric bicycle.”

If anyone has any information on the male, they are asked to contact Detective Atwood at 801-756-9800 or message the department on Facebook.