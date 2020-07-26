Lone Peak police seek public’s help identifying man injured while riding bicycle near American Fork Canyon

LONE PEAK, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Lone Peak are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Saturday morning near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.

Officers responded to the accident scene at about 6 a.m., a Facebook post by Lone Peak PD said.

“After exhausting every possible lead, we have still been unable to identify the victim who was riding the bike, that has been hospitalized. We are asking for your help,” the post says.

The injured man appears to be in his mid-50s and was riding a Gary Fisher Bike.

Police are asking anyone who has a family member, neighbor, or friend who went out bike riding Saturday morning and has not returned home, to contact the person and make sure he is OK.

If you cannot reach your friend or family member, and think he may be the man who was injured in the accident, call Lone Peak Police Department at 801-794-3970.