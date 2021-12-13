Long-lost championship ring found by clean-up crew by Oregon highway returned to Ute strength coach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon State Police (@ospsocial)



Dec. 12 (UPI) — A graduate of a California college was reunited with his long-lost football championship ring when it was found by a clean-up crew next to an Oregon highway.

The Oregon State Police said in an Instagram post that Visesio Salt Jr. was an offensive guard for Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif., when the football team won its second consecutive national title in 2010.

Salt presented his championship ring to his father, truck driver Visesio Salt Sr., to thank him for his support.

“Unfortunately, over time, the ring was misplaced and assumed never to be seen again,” the OSP post said. “That was until, on Dec. 3, 2021, a cleanup crew working for the Oregon Department of Transportation found Mr. Salt’s Championship ring among some trash alongside Interstate 84 near The Dalles.”

An OSP trooper was contacted to help find the ring’s owner, and the trooper contacted the Mount San Antonio College athletic department, which was able to give the trooper Salt’s contact information.

The trooper attempted to contact Salt, but the former player now works as a strength and conditioning coach for the University of Utah, and the Utes were facing the Oregon Ducks in the PAC12 Championship Game that night.

“The trooper was later able to contact Mr. Salt and give him the good news about finding the lost ring,” the post said. “Congratulations were also given on the Utes winning the PAC 12 Championship.”