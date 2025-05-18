Longtime manager of Logan restaurant charged with theft of $12K from employer

LOGAN, Utah, May 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who has worked for 19 years as the manager of Angie’s, a Logan restaurant, has been arrested for the alleged theft of $12,116.71 from the business.

Adam Lowther, 44, was arrested for investigation of theft valued at more than $5,000, a second-degree felony.

The business owner said he discovered Lowther, when counting the tills, would falsify records when gift cards were used.

“For instance, the E-card amount was $31, but Adam wrote down $331,” the Logan City Police officer wrote in Lowther’s arrest document. “Adam was then taking the extra money out of the till and pocketing the money.”

The affidavit says the business owner confronted Lowther on May 9, and Lowther “admitted to having stolen some money, but stated it was just one or two times. Adam even signed a letter to (the restaurant owner) stating he was extremely sorry and wanted to have money taken out of his paycheck until they were even.”

The owner said he checked receipts, and Lowther had first taken $494 in 2022, $2,160.18 in 2023, $7,095.55 in 2024, and $2,366.98 on May 9 of this year.

“When contacted, Adam, post-Miranda, admitted to having stolen from (the owner) and falsifying the receipts in order to do so.”

Lowther was released without bail on conditions including he agree to return for court dates that will be scheduled.