Lori Daybell’s attorneys file motion to disqualify judge; hearing for mom of missing Idaho children likely to be delayed

REXBURG, Idaho, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The preliminary hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell, mother of two children missing from Idaho since September, is likely to be delayed after the defendant’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the judge.

Daybell had been scheduled to appear next week, March 18 and 19, for the hearing, but court documents obtained by East Idaho News show that attorneys now are asking the hearing be held in May.

The motion, filed by Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood and Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, are requesting that proceedings be held May 7 and 8.

“… for the reason that both parties require more time to exchange and review discovery,” court documents say.

Means also filed paperwork requesting that Magistrate Faren Judge Eddins be dismissed from the case. No reason was stated in court papers.

Daybell — mother of missing children J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17 — was granted a decrease in bail by Eddins, who decreased the amount from the $5 million set by a judge in Hawaii to $1 million.

Daybell remained in the Madison County Jail as of Thursday because bail bonds businesses have declined to work with her.

Daybell is charged with two counts of felony child desertion and nonsupport of children, and with several lesser charges.