Lori Vallow Daybell waives preliminary hearing

FREMONT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2020 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Lori Vallow Daybell’s conspiracy charges will be heading directly to district court after a motion filed by her attorney Thursday, according to East Idaho News.

On Thursday, defense attorney Mark Means officially waived Vallow Daybell’s preliminary hearing. The move comes just days after her husband Chad Daybell had his preliminary hearing in Fremont County on felony conspiracy and destruction of evidence charges. Following that hearing, Magistrate Judge Farin Eddins determined there was sufficient evidence to move the case to district court.

Since Vallow Daybell has waived the hearing, her case moves to the higher court automatically. She will also not have to appear in court next week.

Waiving a preliminary hearing is a fairly common occurrence in Idaho. Once at the district level, Vallow Daybell will either plead guilty or not guilty. If Vallow Daybell pleads not guilty, a judge will set a jury trial date.

Vallow Daybell is facing two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal, alter or destroy evidence in Fremont County. The charges came after the June 9 discovery of the remains of her two children, Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, buried on the property of her husband, Daybell.

In Madison County, Vallow Daybell is also charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court. She pleaded not guilty to those charges and a jury trial is set for Jan. 25 to 29 before Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard.

Her husband is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal, alter or destroy evidence. Prosecutors also charged Daybell with two felony counts of concealment, alteration or destruction of evidence. He will appear for an arraignment on Aug. 21, in Fremont County to enter a plea.

Vallow Daybell’s district court arraignment date has not been scheduled.