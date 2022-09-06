Lori Vallow Daybell’s son arrested for alleged sexual abuse

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily/East Idaho News) — Colby Ryan, the only living child of accused murderer Lori Vallow Daybell, has been jailed in Arizona on a charge related to the alleged sexual abuse of an estranged partner.

Ryan, 25, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Saturday, according to jail records.

A probable cause statement shows a woman contacted Mesa police on Friday to report an alleged crime that happened two days prior, when Ryan had visited her, according to the East Idaho News.

“During the visit, she said the pair watched television together and Ryan pressured her to have sex. She told him ‘stop,’ ‘this isn’t a good idea’ and ‘I don’t want to do this,'” but he continued to assault her, the East Idaho News says, citing court documents.

“The victim said the defendant said he was sorry and started to cry,” the article says, quoting court documents. The next day, the victim recorded a conversation with Ryan in which he admitted rape, the article says.

Ryan’s bond is set at $10,000. He remains in custody, and has a court date scheduled for this week.

Lori and Chad Daybell

Ryan was the older brother of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, whose body was found in June of 2020 buried on land owned by Chad Daybell. Also found that day was the body of J.J. Vallow, 7, Lori’s adopted son with late husband Charles Vallow.

Both children had last been seen in September of 2019. Police learned the children were missing after they were contacted by J.J.’s paternal grandparents.

Former Utah resident Chad Daybell had married Lori Vallow Daybell on Nov. 5, 2019, 17 days after the Oct. 19 death of his former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad and Lori Daybell currently face multiple felony charges related the deaths of Tammy Daybell, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Lori Daybell also faces conspiracy charges related to the shooting death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow, who was fatally shot in July 11, 2019 shot by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox.

Cox told officials he shot Vallow in self-defense. Cox died in December, 2019, of what an autopsy determined to be natural causes.

Additional information on the Ryan and Daybell cases will be provided as they develop.