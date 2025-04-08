Loveland Living Aquarium seeks help naming macaroni penguins

DRAPER, Utah, April 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is looking for some new resident names, and asking the public to help.

The names are sought for four new macaroni penguins, two males and two females. The species is native to the subantarctic and Antarctic regions.

“These penguins are easily recognizable by their striking appearance, sporting a vibrant yellow crest that extends from their forehead,” says a post on the aquarium’s website.

“Macaroni penguins are exceptional swimmers, capable of diving to depths of over 100 meters. Currently classified as ‘vulnerable’ by the IUCN Red List, they face significant threats to their long-term survival from climate change and overfishing.

“You can find the four new additions, two boys and two girls, at our Penguin Research Station, where they reside alongside our gentoo penguins.”

To submit name suggestions, click here. To visit the penguins in person, go to the aquarium, at 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper.