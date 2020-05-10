Loveland Living Planet Aquarium reopens with restrictions

DRAPER, Utah, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper has reopened with some restrictions.

“Happy news! We will be opening our doors again to the public on Saturday, May 9, but there are some things to know before you visit,” said a Facebook post from the aquarium. “Operations will be different from before in order to protect the health and safety of every guest and employee. In adherence to our temporary reduced capacity, ALL tickets must be purchased online, and aquarium members must make an online reservation before visiting the aquarium. To purchase tickets, make a reservation, or for answers to all your questions, visit thelivingplanet.com/welcomeback.”

The touch pools, Tuki’s Island, and the 4-D theater will be unavailable to avoid gatherings of people, the post said.