Lower City Creek Trail in SLC closed after flood damage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Lower City Creek Trail in Salt Lake City is closed due to flood damage, officials said Wednesday.

“We are aware that a washout on Bonneville Boulevard caused by recent rain events has impacted a section of the Lower City Creek Trail,” said a tweet from SLC Public Lands. “The trail will be closed for the time being. We’ll work with other city teams to repair the damage.”

Officials will post updates as they have them, the post said.

The trail is northeast of Memory Grove Park.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.