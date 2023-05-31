LPGA selects southern Utah golf course for 2025 tour stop

IVINS, Utah, May 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The LPGA Tour is coming to southern Utah in 2025.

Tour officials Tuesday announced Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins as the future host of an LPGA event in 2025. An exact date for the competition has not been announced.

It’s the first time the LPGA Tour has visited Utah since 1964, when the Riverside Ladies Open was held at Provo’s Riverside Country Club.

“Black Desert is excited to join in furthering the elevation of women’s golf,” said Patrick Manning, Black Desert Resort managing partner. “It’s historic that it’s been almost 60 years, to the day, since an LPGA tournament was held in the great state of Utah.”

Surrounded by red rock mountains near St. George, Black Desert is a championship 18-hole, par-72 golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf in collaboration with architect Phil Smith.

The 7,200-yard course prioritizes playability, featuring wide fairways ranging from 70 to 100 yards, LPGA officials said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Black Desert Resort into the LPGA family as a tournament partner and title sponsor,” said Ricki Lasky, chief business and operations officer for the LPGA Tour. “This spectacular venue will undoubtedly provide an incredible test to our LPGA Tour athletes.”

The golf course is part the Black Desert Resort, a planned luxury destination that will feature 150 hotel rooms, 1,050 residences, on-property trails, a wellness spa, and 80,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

For more information about Black Desert Resort or the LPGA tournament partnership, visit www.blackdesertresort.com.