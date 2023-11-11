Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson marks Veterans’ Day by highlighting 102-year-old Utahn who served

SAlT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has marked Veterans’ Day by sharing the story of a World War II unsung hero Nell Bright, who in 1943 became one of 1,000 American women to complete the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) training and earn her silver wings.

“She was assigned to a low-target squadron,” Henderson said two years after meeting Nell Bright, who is now 102. “Her job was to fly planes while anti-aircraft crews practiced shooting live ammunition at the targets she towed behind her plane. Think about that for a second.”

“Often considered to be the best kept secret of WWII, Nell and her fellow WASPS were trained pilots who tested aircraft, taught other pilots, and ferried every type of military aircraft around the United States in order to free up male pilots for combat roles overseas.

“Although they had the same training as men, women like Nell served our country as U.S. civil service employees, not members of the military, so they did not receive military benefits. They even had to pay for many of their own expenses, including uniforms.”

Nell Bright and fellow Womens Airforce Service Pilots Photo shared by Bright and Lt Gov Deidre Henderson

It took 30 years for Congress to finally grant them Veteran status and acknowledge that their wartime service was considered “active duty,” Henderson noted.

“Nell’s story represents the dedication of all our military veterans who answered the call to serve, not for benefits or recognition, but for love of country and sense of duty.

“We owe them all.”