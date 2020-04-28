Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox announces ‘Mask for Every Utahn’ initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox announced an initiative called “A Mask for Every Utahn” in a Tuesday afternoon press briefing.

“As we transition to moderate risk, we need people to wear masks in public,” Cox said. “Today we are announcing the ‘A Mask For Every Utahn’ initiative.”

Funding for this program comes from the CARES Act.

“The program is designed to get a mask into the hands of everyone, especially those who do not have access to them,” Cox said. “They are being made by Utah manufacturing companies. This is a one-time program to create two million masks.

“Remember, a mask is for you to protect those around you. COVID spreads through droplets and even a cloth mask significantly stops the spread of droplets. Be part of the team.”

The masks can be ordered on the Coronavirus.utah.gov website.

The website states:

“A Mask for Every Utahn” is a state of Utah initiative, in partnership with the Utah Manufacturers Association, to help Utahns who may not have a face mask and are returning to the workplace or going out in public.

The mask initiative is for all Utahns. We would particularly welcome orders from those who:

Don’t already have a face mask, Aren’t able to make a face mask or get one from someone else, and Aren’t able to purchase a face mask.

The state will provide one mask to each resident who needs one, and will mail — upon request, once, and free of charge — up to six masks to each Utah residential address. Additional details are provided on the order form. You can find a list of FAQs here.