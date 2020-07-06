Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox wins Republican primary election for governor in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has won the Republican nomination for Utah governor.

According to the Associated Press, Cox has 36.4% of the vote, with former Governor Jon Huntsman 1.8 percentage points behind with 34.6% of the vote.

Huntsman and Cox are separated by just over 9,100 votes. Vote tallies will be final in two weeks.

Cox tweeted Monday afternoon: “Just received a gracious call from @JonHuntsman

conceding the race. Thanks to all of you for making today happen. We still have much work to do. And we will do it together. #OneUtah.”

The Utah GOP tweeted: “Congratulations to @SpencerJCox and @DeidreHenderson! Utah is going to be in great hands. #utpol.”

The election was conducted entirely by mail due to the pandemic.

Both Greg Hughes and Thomas Wilson conceded the race last Wednesday.

The new GOP nominee will run against Democratic law professor Chris Peterson in November.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this story as information is made available.