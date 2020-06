BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, June 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Lucin Fire, which started just past noon Friday, is currently at 780 acres and 80% containment.

“Firefighters working the #LucinFire prioritized protecting historic features and saved a small trestle along the Transcontinental Railroad Grade,” Utah Fire Info tweeted late Friday night.

“We are currently in a red flag warning which will extend through tomorrow.”