Lyle Lovett and his Large Band to play Sandy on July 9

SANDY, Utah, March 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Country singer/songwriter Lyle Lovett is coming to the Sandy Amphitheater on July 9, and he is bringing along his Large Band.

Local tickets, available with a code, go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, a news release from the Amphitheater says. The code is 801LYLE. The link to be activated Wednesday morning is here.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday through the same link, which will allow you to set a reminder.

Lovett, 67, a Texas native, has won four Grammy Awards for albums and singles. He’s also an actor.

Sample some of his award-winning songs below:

And get a look at the number of artists in his Big Band below, in their tiny pictures on the poster.