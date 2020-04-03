Lyric Repertory Company in Logan announces postponement of 2020 season

LOGAN, Utah, April 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lyric Repertory Company in Logan has announced the postponement of its 2020 season.

Artistic director Richie Call said in an announcement on YouTube: “My grandfather, Vosco Call, founded the Lyric Rep in 1967. Before my grandpa passed away only a few short months ago, he was passing out flyers for our 2020 season to nurses, doctors, pretty much anybody who visited him. Pretty much right until the end he was working to spread the word about this company that he was so proud of, and I promised him that I would do my best to take care of it for him. So it is very difficult for me to make the announcement that after 53 years of operating each summer without interruption, we have made the decision to postpone our 2020 season until 2021.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our patrons and our company members. We feel that under the current circumstances it’s best to join with so many other theater companies that have already made the difficult decision to close their doors for this summer.”

Call said those who have already purchased tickets will be contacted by the box office and will be issued a complete refund. The entire company already announced for this summer’s shows has been invited back for the summer of 2021.

“Together, we’ll present the shows originally scheduled for 2020- ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs,’ ‘All Shook Up,’ ‘Hudson,’ ‘Murder on the Nile’ and a staged reading of ‘The Thanksgiving Play,” Call added.

The company will also present its “2nd Annual Vosco Call Spotlight Concert” on July 14 virtually, Call said. Patrons will be able to stream that concert on its website and social media platforms. The concert will also serve as a memorial for founding artistic director Vosco Call.