Madison Jensen family awarded $15 million in Duchesne County Jail death

DUCHESNE, Utah, April 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal court jury awarded the family of Madison Jensen just over $15 million in damages for her death from dehydration while in opiate withdrawal in 2016 in the Duchesne County Jail.

Jensen, 21, of Roosevelt, died Dec 1, 2016, four days after she was booked into jail on suspicion of heroin and marijuana possession. Her father had arranged her arrest as a path to treatment after she had just been released from a hospital emergency room for her withdrawal symptoms.

The jury found Duchesne County liable for virtually the entire $15,007,508 damage award, citing the county’s “policy or custom of a failure to train directly caused Ms. Jensen’s injury,” according to the judgment released Monday by U.S. District Court for Utah Judge David Barlow.

The jury also found the county “adopted the policy or custom of a failure to train with deliberate indifference,” according to the court documents.

The case has been a long haul, including a trip to the 10th circuit Court of Appeals in 2021. “The tenacity is rooted in a strong desire for justice for Madison,” the Jensen’s attorney, Ryan Hancey, said Tuesday.

“What happened to her was a tragedy. Madison’s life mattered, and her story needed to be told, while also spotlighting the shortcomings of medical policies, practices, and training at correctional institutions in this country.”

The journey may not be over, as county officials mull a possible appeal. County Commissioner Greg Miles Tuesday told Gephardt Daily no decision has been made yet regarding what he’s been told may be the largest civil rights jury verdict in the state’s history.

The jury also found jail nurse Jana Clyde liable for $50,000 in damages for Jensen’s death. “Jana Clyde disregarded the substantial risk to Ms. Jensen’s health,” according to the jury’s verdict form.

But the jury did not find her indifference rose to willful, malicious or reckless behavior.

Commissioner Miles reiterated the statement the county released Monday. “Duchesne County is disappointed by the jury verdict and is taken back by the amount the jury awarded to the plaintiff,” and is evaluating all available options regarding appeals and payment of fees, costs and the judgment.

“The County does participate in a joint reserve fund which will offset costs of defending the suit but the judgment far exceeds the maximum reimbursement available from the fund.”

“I am aware of the statement released by the Duchesne County Commissioner,” Hancey said. ” I can’t speculate to what the county will ultimately decide to do. I do know that appealing will be an expensive proposition for the county due to the interest that will accrue on the judgment in the interim.”

Clyde was tried twice in criminal court on a charge of negligent homicide, resulting in a hung jury in June of 2022. In December of the same year she was found innocent of the charge after a bench trial.