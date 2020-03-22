Magna Burger King manager donates 380 rolls of toilet paper to those in need

MAGNA, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Magna Burger King manager donated 380 rolls of toilet paper to those in need in the community.

A Facebook post from Unified Police Department said that one of its officers established a friendship with a manager of the Magna Burger King.

“The manager asked our officer what they could do to help in the community, and the officer lightheartedly said they could use some toilet paper,” the post said. “Well, a few days later, the manager had dropped off 380 rolls of toilet paper to be given to those who are in need as a result of #COVID19 and Wednesday’s #earthquake.”

The post went on to say: “We want to thank the manager for her incredible act of generosity. We also want to remind our community that people like this manager and her workers, as well as the officer are still forced to work every day to try and take care of their communities the best they can. They’ve asked that we share a message of being kind to each other and to do your part to take care of each other in difficult times like these.”

The post concluded: “Be safe; stay healthy; spread kindness; take care of each other. #dogood #bekind.”