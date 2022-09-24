Magna man, a 1st-grade teacher, jailed on felony child sexual abuse charges

MAGNA, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A first-grade teacher at a Magna elementary school has been arrested on four first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Seventy-year-old Dale L. Andreason was ordered jailed without bail after charges were filed on Thursday.

The alleged victims in this case were not students of Andreason, arresting documents say. Andreason’s probable cause statement noted that he admitted to a family member “that he had fantasies about children he teaches but has not acted on them.”

The webpage for Magna’s Elk Run Elementary School, in the Granite School District, lists Andreason as a first-grade teacher.

Andreason is “also a volunteer at church where he supervises teachers who teach 11 and 12 year olds,” the statement says, adding, “All victims in this case still live locally and near the suspect.”

The investigation began after a multi-generational gathering in West Valley City, says the affidavit filed by an officer of the West Valley City Police Department. A woman reportedly observed inappropriate touching of a young relative.

As people known to Andreason compared notes, more reports of sexual abuse were shared, with some accounts dating back decades.

The offense date listed on charging documents is Feb. 13 of this year.

Elk Run Elementary statement

Elk Run Elementary Principal Lisa Wells sent the following statement to students’ parents:

“We were recently notified and wanted to alert you regarding some disturbing information from the West Valley Police Department, wherein our 1st grade teacher, Mr. Andreason was arrested this morning on some very serious charges involving inappropriate contact with a minor. We are still gathering information on this matter, but we were notified several days ago that an investigation was ensuing and he was placed on leave at that time. It is believed that the suspected illegal behavior is limited…”

“Student safety is our primary concern and we take these charges very seriously. We have received no indication from WVCPD that our students were involved. However, if you have further information or concerns, we encourage you to contact the WVCPD. They can be reached at 801-963-3300.

“We thank you for your patience and support as we work through this issue.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.