Magna man sentenced to 22 years in prison for running meth operation with ties to California, Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- A 33-year-old Magna man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in December to continuing a criminal enterprise and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The convicted man, Llobani Federico Figueroa, also known as "Pablo," also was ordered to 10 years’ supervised release and forfeited over $300,961, three firearms, firearm accessories and ammunition, and two vehicles, says a news release issued by the United State Attorney's Office, District of Utah.

According to court documents and statements made at Llobani’s change of plea and sentencing hearings, Figueroa, beginning at the age of 18, engaged in over a decade-long series of drug trafficking offenses.

Between at least December of 2022 and August of 2023, "Llobani engaged in continuous drug trafficking. Specifically, according to court documents, Figueroa was the primary conduit among multiple Californian and Mexico-based sources of supply and broker/distributors in the District of Utah."

Figueroa admitted that he regularly obtained methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, the release says.

"He then caused those controlled substances to be transported to Utah by courier, and he maintained various locations in which the controlled substances were stored and sold. His drug trafficking enterprise involved five or more people, including his co-defendants and others."

Figueroa further admitted his role in the drug trafficking organization was as a manager or supervisor and he recruited other participants and organized couriers to distribute controlled substances on his behalf. He then delegated other responsibilities to his coconspirators and admitted his organization could not have functioned without the involvement and assistance of these others, the release says.

In addition to Figueroa’s prior convictions, he is the subject of three pending criminal cases with the state of Utah. The pending charges include, but are not limited to, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a first-degree felony; distribution of methamphetamine, a federal class A felony; and manslaughter, a second degree felony.

"As a decades-long drug-trafficker, Mr. Figueroa has been a threat and danger to the people of our state," said acting U.S. Attorney Felice John Viti for the District of Utah.

"His well-deserved decades-long sentence will serve as a reminder that those who peddle poison into our communities in violation of federal law for their own financial gain will face justice and forfeit their ill-gotten gains.”

"An individual struggling with substance abuse isn't just a statistic. It’s someone’s son, daughter, a friend. Too many families have been devastated by an epidemic that Mr. Figueroa directly contributed to,” said Special Agent in Charge Mehtab Syed of the Salt Lake City FBI. “Drugs and violent crime go hand-in-hand. The FBI is committed to dismantling criminal organizations in our steadfast effort to keep our communities safe."

West Valley City Police Chief, Colleen Jacobs, also commented:

"This operation exemplifies the dedication and skill of our street crimes unit," she said in the released statement. "Their meticulous investigation was key in the arrest of a significant drug trafficker, and led to the dismantling of a major source of illicit drugs in our state. This success underscores our unwavering commitment to public safety and the relentless pursuit of those who endanger our neighborhoods."

The case was investigated jointly by the FBI Safe Streets Violent Task Force and West Valley City Police Department. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah prosecuted the case.