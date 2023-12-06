Magna teen hospitalized in hit and run

MAGNA, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a teen to the hospital Tuesday morning.

“We wanted you to be aware of an incident that happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. this morning,” Matheson Junior High School Principal Megan Madsen said in a statement to patrons Tuesday afternoon.

“A student was hit by a vehicle while using the crosswalk prior to the start time for crossing guard supervision. The student was taken to the hospital to be treated.

“Unified Police are investigating this as a hit and run incident. We have spoken with the family and are grateful that the injuries were non-life threatening.

“School counselors and mental health professionals are on campus for any student that needs additional support.”

The incident also prompted a statement from the Granite School District Tuesday evening.

“As we begin to navigate through the winter season, let’s keep a watchful eye and a gentle foot on the pedal when driving near schools.