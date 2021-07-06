Magna woman arrested, charged in husband’s shooting death

MAGNA, Utah, July 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Magna woman has been charged with murder of her husband after police say she admitted to shooting him, saying he had assaulted her.

Cynthiia Vincent, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on the single charge, a first-degree felony. She was arrested at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, her probable cause statement says.

“Unified Police Department received a 911 call from the A/P (accused person) saying she had just shot her husband,” the statement says. Officers responded to 9145 W. Main St., Magna, the address of Vincent’s House of Goju.

“Patrol Officers arrived and found the victim deceased on the floor just inside the main entrance. There was what appeared to be blood right at the threshold of the door. Next to the victim was a revolver which the A/P admitted was the gun she shot the victim with. The A/P made admissions to the arriving officers that Michael had assaulted her so she shot him.”

Post Miranda, Vincent said her husband “was yelling at her then strangled her. The A/P state she retrieved her gun to defend herself. The A/P stated she pointed her gun at the victim and told him to leave.

“The victim lunged at her and she shot him one time. Only indicators of an assault on the A/P was a large scratch under her chin.”