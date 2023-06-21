Magnitude 2.5 quake hits near Magna

MAGNA, Utah, June 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — There was a mildly unnerving echo of the not too distant past when a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near Magna late Wednesday morning.

The small quake, which hit at 11:50 a.m., was reported by dozens of people across the Salt Lake Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

The USGS also reported a 1.0 magnitude aftershock at 12:04 p.m.

While there have been no reports of damage or serious injuries the seismic events harkened to the much more serious magnitude 5.7 quake which struck outside Magna the morning of March 18, 2020.

The website EarthquakesUtah.gov says the main shock of the 2020 earthquake was widely felt across the Wasatch Front with more than 2,500 aftershocks occurring in the weeks after the initial quake which caused a reported $62 million in property damage.

