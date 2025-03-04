Magnitude 2.8 quake rattles Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah, March 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.8 magnitude micro-earthquake shook rural Beaver County early Monday.

It hit at 3:34 a.m. at about 9 miles northeast of Milford, and occurred at a depth of 2.7 miles below the surface. No damages or injuries have been reported.

It happened in an area that has recorded lesser microquakes today and in recent days.

On the University of Utah map, below, the red arrow marks Monday’s 2.8 magnitude mini quake. Other orange circles mark lesser quakes within the last two days. Yellow circles signify earthquakes within the past two weeks.

Find the current state map at this link. Expand the map in a multi-circle area for close-ups like the one below.