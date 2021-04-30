Magnitude 2.9 earthquake felt across northern Utah Thursday night

ENTERPRISE, Utah, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A magnitude 2.9 earthquake centered six miles outside the small town of Enterprise in Morgan County was felt across parts northern Utah Thursday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 8:14 p.m. about seven miles below the surface.

Dozens of residents from Ogden to Salt Lake City reported the minor quake.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Utahns have been on edge lately, with dozens of small quakes being recorded and reported across the state. On April 21, a 3.0 shaker rattled nerves in Iron County about 10 miles north of Cedar City. Two days prior, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck beneath the Great Salt Lake in Box Elder County.

Seismologists at the University of Utah Seismology Stations say there has been a swarm of earthquake activity near Milford in the Escalante Valley in the past few weeks. One-hundred six quakes have recorded between March 19 to April 3, ranging in magnitude from an imperceptible 0.8 to a 3.2.

Utah’s seismic activity is believed to be result of aftershocks spawned by the magnitude 5.7 earthquake with struck outside Magna the morning of March 18, 2020. The quake was felt by 2.3 million people statewide and caused $629 million in damage, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.