Magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes in Iron County northeast of Cedar City

IRON COUNTY, Utah, April 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Dozens of residents in Iron County had a rude awakening late Wednesday night when a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck north of Cedar City.

According to seismologists at the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at 11:45 p.m.and was centered in the small town of Summit, Utah about about 1.1 mile below the surface.

Wednesday night’s shaker in Iron County comes one day after a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck under the Great Salt Lake in Box Elder County Tuesday afternoon. That quake hit 29 miles southwest of Howell, at 1:20 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey website.

On Monday a 3.0 magnitude quake rattled the Richfield area at 2:56 p.m.

There no reports of damage or injuries in any of the quakes.