Magnitude 3.4 earthquake verified in rural Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — As many northern Utahns were glued to stadium seats or in front of sports broadcasts Saturday evening, a small earthquake rattled rural Box Elder County.

The magnitude 3.4 quake was recorded at about 8:16 p.m. local time. It was larger than many earthquakes in Utah, but was only felt by 11 people who went on to report it through the U.S. Geological Survey’s “felt it” page.

The quake happened nearly 10 miles southwest of Thatcher, at a depth of about 3.6 miles.

According to Michigan Tech‘s earthquake scale, about half a million quakes between magnitude 3.5 and 5.4 are recorded each year, and often are felt, but cause only minor damage.

And in rural areas with few to no major structures, damage can be negligible to non-existent. So in the competition between Utahns and this earthquake’s damage, Utahns were the clear winner.