Main Library in Salt Lake City closed after sewer line break

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Main Library in Salt Lake City will remain closed while a failure in a sewer line is addressed.

“The Main Library (downtown) will remain closed until further notice. The main sewer line experienced critical failure and requires extensive repairs,” says a social media post issued this week.

“Our facilities team, alongside plumbing contractors, are hard at work to get the Library open again as soon as possible. We will send notifications through social media, our newsletter, and will post on our website once we know when we will be able to reopen.”

The post says “neighborhood branch locations are still open with their usual hours. Due dates and Main Library holds will be extended. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Image: Facebook: SLCPL