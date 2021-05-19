Main Street in downtown SLC to turn into ‘pedestrian promenade’ weekends this summer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street will be closed to vehicles and transformed into a “pedestrian promenade” each weekend this summer, the Downtown Alliance said.

“Restaurants, bars and retailers from 400 South to South Temple may extend their service areas onto the sidewalks for more outdoor dining and shopping,” said a news release. “A mix of musicians, buskers and artists will enliven the public space on Main from Exchange Place to City Creek Center.”

The opening weekend of Open Streets, May 27-May 29, will be augmented by the Salt Lake City Arts Council’s Busker Fest which will program 30 nightly performances on Main, Regent Street, Gallivan and Exchange Place.

“We are excited to bring back Open Streets for Salt Lake City residents and visitors alike this summer,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Main Street Salt Lake City is an incredible gathering place and we hope people will take this unique opportunity to experience our downtown in a new way, with more space to explore, shop and dine at some of our city’s locally owned businesses.”

Last fall, organizers tested the Open Streets concept to help downtown restaurants, bars and retailers suffering from the pandemic. Several of those businesses experienced a 30% increase in sales as a result of the efforts, the news release said.

“Salt Lake City is filled with energy — a steady hum of activity from shopping and dining to arts and entertainment,” said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. “Open Streets will help revitalize our city’s ecosystem, and we are pleased to welcome people back to the heart of our community.”

Open Streets is an invitation to enjoy the 150 restaurants and bars and over 100 local and downtown-only retailers in the central business district. A list of downtown bars, restaurants and retailers can be found here.

In accordance with new CDC guidelines, masks are welcome but are not required outdoors. However, many restaurants and shops require face coverings within their premises. “Courteous compliance at businesses is appreciated,” the news release said.

Open Streets attendees are encouraged to use public transportation; there is also free two-hour parking at City Creek Center. Additional transportation information, including ADA access, can be found at downtownslc.org/openstreets.