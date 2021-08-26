Major delays expected after rollover crash on southbound I-15 in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers should expect major delays on southbound Interstate 15 in Riverdale after a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

“Driver Alert: There is a crash on SB I-15 at 4400 South (MP 340) in Riverdale,” said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation at 2:10 p.m. “Expect major delays in the area. Check the UDOT Traffic App.”

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily a single vehicle rolled, blocking the left lane.

One woman was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.