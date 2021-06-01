Major transportation, public utility improvements in Sugar House neighborhood now underway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office said in a news release more than 15 projects and studies are now underway and will continue through the fall in Sugar House as part of Salt Lake City’s multi-year campaign to improve infrastructure in the area.

The projects slated for this year will upgrade underground utilities, rebuild or resurface roads, improve bus stops and sidewalks, add bike lanes, and improve travel options and conditions for the Sugar House community the news release said. Improvement projects will continue in Sugar House for the next four to five years.

“These projects provide us an amazing opportunity to rethink how transportation works in the Sugar House area,” said Lynn Jacobs, SLC Transportation Engineer. “Through many of these upcoming reconstruction projects we will bring our public spaces into better alignment with community goals and desires, and create roadways that meet everyone’s needs.”

Many of these improvements are happening due to the ongoing “Funding Our Future” initiative, the news release said. The 2018 voter-approved bond provided $87 million for street reconstruction. Yearly sales tax revenue covers the cost for increased street maintenance, improved transit, and other projects throughout the City.

Work on phase two of the Salt Lake City Public Utilities’ East-West Water Line project began in April, and will install a new large diameter water line from Highland Drive to 900 East. The 900 East bond reconstruction project from Hollywood Avenue to 2700 South will begin in June. These projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The full list and map of all upcoming projects, including schedule, impacts, and more information, can be found at Sugar House Construction Projects page here.