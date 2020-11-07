Major U.S. networks call election for Joe Biden

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Major U.S. news networks are calling the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

CNN, NBC, New York Times, CBS, ABC, FOX News all projected the Biden-Harris ticket win after determining the latest vote totals in Pennsylvania put the race out of reach for Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes put Biden over the top with 273 electoral votes to 213 for Trump.

Joe Biden released the following statement after new of the projected win:

I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice-President elect Harris.

In the face of unprecedented obstacles a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and harsh rhetoric behind us. And come together as a nation.

It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together.

With the election victory, Vice-President elect Kamala Harris who will become the nation’s first Black and South Asian woman elected to high office, released a short statement on Twitter:

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me.

It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it.

We have a lot of work ahead of us.

Let’s get started.

Trump replied to the Democratic ticket’s projected win saying Biden is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” and that “his media allies are trying so hard to help him … ”

“The simple fact is the election is far from over,” Trump said and promised legal action starting Monday.

