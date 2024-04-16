Male arrested in Ephraim on multiple felony charges involving child

EPHRAIM, Utah, April 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ephraim resident has been booked into the Sanpete County jail after he allegedly entered a neighbor’s residence, then a child’s bedroom, and touched her inappropriately.

On Sunday, a call came to dispatch regarding a young female who had reportedly been “touched wrong,” says a statement issued by the Ephraim City Police Department.

The male allegedly “entered the home to use the bathroom, and had entered the bedroom of an 11-year-old female,” the EPD statement says.

“The male suspect then reportedly laid in bed with the child and made multiple attempts at increased physical contact. The child was able to break away, and the male suspect left the residence in a vehicle. Officers quickly located the suspect nearby, where he was taken into custody.”

A forensic interview with the child confirmed details given in the original report, the police statement says.

Following an interview with the male at the Sanpete County Sheriff‘s Office, he was booked for investigation of: