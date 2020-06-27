SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 27, 3030 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders were called to the scene of an accident in South Salt Lake Friday night after a male fell from a scooter.

Crews were called to 3300 S. State, just after 8 p.m. They arrived to find the patient bleeding from a head injury.

“There was no suspicious circumstance, just an unfortunate accident,” Danielle Croyle, spokeswoman for the South Salt Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “A person was driving a scooter, fell, and hit his head.

“He was in critical condition at the hospital last night, and he did not make it through the evening. It was an unfortunate accident. There will be no criminal investigation.”

The male’s name, age and city of residence have not yet been released.