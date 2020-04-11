Male driver charged after allegedly beating female passenger, causing brain bleeds, while on I-84 in Morgan County

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, April 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into jail on a felony assault charge after he allegedly beat his female passenger while driving on Interstate 84 near Mountain Green.
David Matt Reese, 49, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
The incident was called in to dispatch Tuesday after the woman told someone at an I-84 rest stop that she had been beaten, the probable cause statement says. That person called for help.
Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, near westbound milepost 92, at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, the statement says.
“Upon arrival, the female was transported by medical to Ogden Regional with a head laceration,” the trooper’s report says.
“The female said while she and the male were driving, she said something that the male didn’t like, and he began hitting her several times with a closed fist. The male then hit her in the head with a liquor bottle. The female admitted that she hit him with the liquor bottle as well.”
Doctors found the victim had two brain bleeds in addition to the head laceration and a swollen left hand, the statement says.
“The male stated that throughout the day, the female had been drinking and fighting with her dad and sister on the phone. They were planning on driving to St. George to see her dad when her dad told her not to come.
The male, identified as Reese, went to Parleys Canyon to find a rest area, he told officers.
“The female started hitting the male, calling him names, and hit him in the head with the liquor bottle,” the statement says.
“The male said the female started hitting her head violently against the door jam and window. They pulled into a rest stop in Morgan where she used the restroom. Once she came out, the male saw that she was speaking to the witness. She was asking for help and crying. She also had a significant amount of blood on her head. The male denied having done that to her.”