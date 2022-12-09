Male owner of Salt Lake City massage business booked on felony assault charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old man has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail system after he allegedly abused clients who had booked massages at Oriental Massage.

Suspect Liang Zang was charged Wednesday on suspicion of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

A female victim told officers she scheduled an appointment online, then arrived on May 31 of this year at the business, at 272 E. 900 South. The woman said after she arrived, she undressed and laid on the table in the room and covered herself with a towel or blanket that was provided.

The therapist arrived and introduced himself as Kevin, the woman said. The woman said the suspect began “groping and grabbing her…”

“It should be noted that the incident location (Oriental Massage) and Kevin had been named in two additional cases with SLCPD of sexual assault,” say charging documents for Zang, filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

In September of this year, another victim said a female employee of Oriental Massage walked her into a room and instructed her to undress and wait for Kevin. The victim in that case told police Kevin “aggressively grabbed her…”

After Kevin left the room, the victim dressed and walked out of the business, she told police, adding that “she is suffering emotionally and mentally and is still in shock from the sexual assault.”

On Wednesday, Zang was interviewed by police, and said he is the Oriental Massage owner and the only male working at the business, and he goes by the name Kevin.

Post Miranda, “Liang stated he would massage a women’s chest but described massaging in the lymph node into the armpit area.

“Liang denied touching anywhere else on a female’s breast. Liang further denied touching any female’s genital area during massage,” the probable cause statement said.

Zang is being held without bail.