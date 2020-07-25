Male struck, killed while walking on I-80 west of Knolls

KNOLLS, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A male who was walking on Interstate 80 was struck and killed by a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Utah Highway Patrol, a Honda Civic with three occupants was driving east after leaving West Wendover, Nevada, at about 1:21 a.m.

“At mile marker 37, two passengers who had been drinking needed to use the restroom,” the UHP statement says. “The driver pulled over and let the two passengers out.

“While pulled over, one of the passengers began to walk towards traffic. While in traffic he was hit by a 2019 Fleetwood RV. The male was pronounced dead on the scene. Alcohol is not suspected with either driver of the vehicles.”

The victim’s name, age and city of residence have not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as it is released.