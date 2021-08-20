Male suspect turns self in after Bountiful police post images of porch violation

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Aug. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A male suspect has come forward to accept the blame and a citation after Bountiful City Police posted photos on Facebook Wednesday of someone they say urinated on a victim’s porch and doorbell.

The doorbell camera captured video of the suspect, from which the department pulled stills.

“The suspect in this case came forward and accepted a citation at the police department,” the updated Facebook post says. “The case will be closed now. We appreciate the help from the community, and appreciate the suspect coming forward. Hopefully the case is resolved fairly for all involved.”

A previous update informed the male in the photo his identity was known, and suggested “Why don’t you call dispatch and get this sorted out? It’s just going to be a citation bro.”

And the original post: “Well, every now and then a case comes by that leaves you shaking your head,” it says, in part. “This, is one of those cases.”